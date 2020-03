Before iPod + Nike, there was Apple II + Puma. The built-in pedometer in these 1980s clodhoppers look like a recipe for some cracklin' good shin splints, if you ask me. After pounding the pavement, you download the time and distance to the Apple II via its game port to track your progress, along with your knees' crippling descent into being cartilage-free. I think they didn't take off because they lacked that crucial Walkman hookup. Hit the jump for a closer view.

[Digibarn via MAKE]