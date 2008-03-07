iPhone SDK Available Today for Free, $99 to Publish Your App

If you want to be an iPhone developer, you can start your twitchy fingers in about an hour, when the SDK will be available for download. It's free, but if you want to publish and distribute your programs through the iTunes App Store, it'll run you US$99. But there's a US$100,000,000 iFund for developers, totally crushing Android's pennies. After that, Apple won't charge you anything to host or credit processing, if your app is free—otherwise they take 30 percent of the price you set. [Giz Liveblog]