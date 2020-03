I've got good news and better news. The good news is that the iPhone is getting multitouch games that use the accelerometer and every bell and whistle of the iPhone for controls. The better news? Developers such as EA and Sega are on board. EA is bringing the insanely anticipated game Spore to it. All 18 levels. Yes, this is real. Oh mercy. Sega is also bringing Super Monkey Ball, and the App Store looks like it'll have a bunch of casual games available as well.