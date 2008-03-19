Iomega Puts Windows Home Server on Hold; Is the Platform Doomed?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We just heard that Iomega was icing its plan to release HomeCenter, a Windows Home Server product like the ones currently available from HP. The company stresses that this decision has "nothing to do with the bug" that's been corrupting data saved directly to WHS systems from certain applications. Instead, Iomega felt that the high cost of the device itself, essentially a PC, was prohibitively unprofitable at the moment. Iomega naturally wants to look good, as it's in talks to be acquired by EMC. But there weren't many recognisable names in the initial WHS launch list to begin with—if nobody wants to build these home servers for a mass market, how long can the product survive? [Windows Home Server on Giz]

