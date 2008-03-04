Iogear Mobile Digital Scribe Writes Anywhere

The updated Iogear Mobile Scribe captures 50 pages of your handwriting and doodles on any surface, using normal ink, and without the need to be connected to a computer like the previous Digital Scribe GPEN100C. This storage capability is more than enough for a full day of classes and meetings, but short of the 250 pages necessary to do anything really useful. And with useful I really mean full-length stickmen animations. Full specs after the jump:

• The first device ever to capture natural handwriting from any surface, and store it in the receiver for future use

• Students don't need to carry their laptops to class, write on paper and upload your notes when you are back in the comfort of your room

• No special notepad, digital pad, or ink is required

• Included handwriting recognition software (OCR software) turns your handwriting into digital text

• Full editing capabilities allow you to easily modify your notes

• Export notes via JPEG format and share notes with other users via E-mail or Instant Messaging

• Write on any paper up to Letter or A4 size

• 12 Language OCR Support (English, Spanish, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, French, Dutch, Italian, German, Portuguese, Swedish, Korean, Japanese, and Russian)