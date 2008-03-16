IOGEAR Fined US$208,000 By EPA For Germ-Free Mice Claims

IOGEAR's Germless Portable Laser Mouse isn't quite so germless after all, which is why the US Environmental Protection Agency levied a fine of US$208,000 on the company for "unsubstantiated public health claims regarding unregistered products, and their ability to control germs and pathogens." In other words, these things aren't killing any germs, and you probably shouldn't be buying them in hopes that they will. And as a result of the fines, IOGEAR's also stopped claiming that their germ-killing mice (now just "mice") kill germs. [IOGEAR via Crave via Gadgetell]