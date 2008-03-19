How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Internet Overtakes TV as Biggest Time Sucker

Press_Record.jpgNielson Online released research yesterday revealing that in 2007 Australians spent more time on the Internet than in front of the TV. Apparently we spend, on average, 13.7 hours of our leisure time per week surfing the Internet, while we watch 13.3 hours of TV. In 2006, it was 12.5 hours online and 13.8 hours watching TV.

Of course, I suspect for your average Gizmodo reader, those number are way out of whack. I mean, only 13.7 hours? Anyway, follow the link for some more nifty facts about how we spend our time. [The Australian]

