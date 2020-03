Intel has decided to simplify their low-power 45nm chipsets for ultraportables with sexier, more car-like names. The technology formerly known as Silverthorne and Diamondville, from this day forward, shall be known as "Atom." And Menlow products shall be known as "Centrino Atom."

You have roughly 48 hours to hold your newly found knowledge over everyone's head in the IT department. Enjoy. [PCWorld]