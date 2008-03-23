Intel Nettop Pictured in Higher Res, Still Looks Promising

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Earlier this week we saw the first alleged shots of Intel's Nettop UMPC. Well, it looks like evidence for the form factor is further solidifying, as new shots found on Min Thu's Flickr page show the supposed ultra portable in all its glory. There's no new info to go on, but we can clearly see the keyboard is rather sizable, meaning it could easily be thumbed by fat-fingered bloggers, which is great news for us. Shockingly, the carry handle on the outer casing looks even more tragic in a higher resolution and if you didn't think that was possible, hit the link for the proof. [Flickr; Thanks, Jack]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

