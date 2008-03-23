Intel Nettop Pictured in Higher Res, Still Looks Promising

Earlier this week we saw the first alleged shots of Intel's Nettop UMPC. Well, it looks like evidence for the form factor is further solidifying, as new shots found on Min Thu's Flickr page show the supposed ultra portable in all its glory. There's no new info to go on, but we can clearly see the keyboard is rather sizable, meaning it could easily be thumbed by fat-fingered bloggers, which is great news for us. Shockingly, the carry handle on the outer casing looks even more tragic in a higher resolution and if you didn't think that was possible, hit the link for the proof. [Flickr; Thanks, Jack]