Turns out that even though our specs for Intel's rumoured Netbook were on the money—900MHz Celeron, 40GB HDD—the laptop is actually the 2go PC made by CTL. They emailed us with a full spec sheet which reveal a couple new details: The screen is LED-backlit, it's under 3 pounds and it supports mesh networking. While they wouldn't commit to a price, "under $400" is the quote, it streets in about 60 days. Hit the jump for the spec sheet.