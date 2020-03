Intel has set a price for its low-cost N270 notebook CPU: a mere US$44. Now that actually does seem pretty cheap to us, so perhaps Intel's promise of much cheaper computers in the future will come true. At the same time Intel announced two 65nm Centrino CPUs, both aimed at the entry-level laptop market. The Celeron 585 is a 2.16GHz processor costing US$107, and the 575 runs at 2GHz and costs US$86. It's just possible Intel's "nettop" design will work out after all.[Digitimes]