InFocus IN83 DLP Plays Slightly Bigger Than Its Older Sibling

InFocus's new IN83 DLP projector may look the same as the previous IN82 model but it does pack some slight upgrades. Displaying full 1080p HD the IN83 features the latest DarkChip4 DLP chipset and HDMI 1.3. The IN83 specs appear to be just a step above the IN82 and this slight upgrade wouldn't be complete without a price increase. So here's what's new about the IN83.

The newest feature for the IN83 is its ability to project a 2.35:1 Cinemascope/widescreen aspect ratio, which allows the project to hook up to any video source since no external scaler is needed. Aside from the new aspect ratio the following specs are a nice upgrade. The contrast ratio has been bumped up to 5,000:1, from 4,000:1, and can produce a maximum contrast ratio of 15,000:1. And the IN83 now has a max of 1,600 ANSI lumens, up from 1,500. The unit also packs Pixelworks DNX 10-bit video processing.

WIth a US$500 price increase over its older sibling, the IN83 will be available later this month for US$5999. If you have been interested in the IN82 and don't mind layin' down a few extra hundreds for a slight increase in performance the InFocus IN83 is right up your alley. (Although 1080p projectors have been dipping below US$3000 lately.) [InFocus via Electronic House]