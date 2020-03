If only Janine Zust's inflatable rescue sled was the real deal, and not a concept. Right now, I would be sending it to Blam, who had an incident on the slopes of Tahoe yesterday. Called the Firun, it is small enough to fit into a backpack when deflated. See it packed up below.

I reckon you wouldn't even notice a broken leg on the way down the mountain, because the air would cushion you so much it would feel like you were descending on your own bed. [Yanko]