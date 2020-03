If you've just updated your iPhone to the 1.1.4 firmware and have been awaiting an easy jailbreak and unlock process, iNdependence v1.4 beta 5 is out and brings "jailbreak, activation, SSH installation and ringtone/wallpaper/application." The Mac-only software is still beta and as it goes with any iPhone hacking, you must use caution, especially with the SDK coming next week. [iNdependence]