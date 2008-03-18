iJetty: If Android Phones Were Out, You Would Be Running A Web Server On Them By Now

You may not be able to get your hands on Android just yet, but if you could, it would be possible to run a web server on your mobile phone using iJetty. The Java application can run as either a standalone server or in combination with an HTTP server like Apache (which might be a good idea considering wireless data and processing limitations). It will even allow users to remotely access data on their handset via their laptop or desktop—which is pretty damn cool. So, if you just can't wait for Android to be released, a stable release of iJetty is already available for download. [ijetty via Linux Devices via PhoneMag via intomobile]