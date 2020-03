iHome's iH69 speakers provide an all-in-one solution for music lovers that fight a never ending battle with gadget clutter. Simply put, these 20-watt, 2.5-inch computer speakers feature a built-in dock that will sync, charge, and play your iPod. Looks like a good example of convergence if you ask me. Let's just hope they don't sound like crap. No prices have been announced, but you can expect the iH69 to hit store shelves in in the US in June. [Blast Mag and iHome]