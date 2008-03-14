With the news about Elliot Spitzer's demise plastered everywhere you look, the folks at Complex brought up an interesting point—when you are a public figure, pre-paid mobile phones are the way to go when calling hookers. Even drug dealers know that it is the way to go when you don't want to leave evidence behind—so how could he (and his escort service) have missed that one? Better yet, why not stick with text messages? If you want to avoid his fate, you are going to need a good pre-paid mobile phone. [Complex]
If You are Going to Call Hookers, Go Pre-Paid: How to Avoid Eliot Spitzer's Fate
