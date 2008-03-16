ICQ, the Toothpaste

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Everyone remembers ICQ, the first widely-used instant messaging application that's all but dead in most of the world now. The Israeli software company that developed the suite before it was purchased by AOL has just partnered with a big Israeli pharmacy company called CTS to release this ICQ toothpaste, which our tipster claims will "help P2P communication (person to person) while reducing bad breath." Weird, yet really really cool. On a related note, I've got a low six-digit ICQ number. How long is yours? [Thanks Nir!]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

