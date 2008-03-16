ICQ, the Toothpaste

Everyone remembers ICQ, the first widely-used instant messaging application that's all but dead in most of the world now. The Israeli software company that developed the suite before it was purchased by AOL has just partnered with a big Israeli pharmacy company called CTS to release this ICQ toothpaste, which our tipster claims will "help P2P communication (person to person) while reducing bad breath." Weird, yet really really cool. On a related note, I've got a low six-digit ICQ number. How long is yours? [Thanks Nir!]