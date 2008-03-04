How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iBird R/C Toy Looks Like Flapping Good Fun

The new iBird comes from the same makers as our favourite R/C microcopters, but this time takes a leaf from Mother Nature's design book. Controlled with the same kind of infrared remote and charging system as the Picoo Z's, the flapping wonder is supposed to look and fly like a real bird. Real, hey? I'd say really cybernetic, but what the heck: check out its "realistic flapping motion" in the video.


It looks easier to control than the choppers, but is apparently made to be "ultra tough" in case you still manage some high-speed collisions when playing with it. Available in three colour schemes, it's out now for around US$50. [Geekalerts]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles