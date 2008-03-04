iBird R/C Toy Looks Like Flapping Good Fun

The new iBird comes from the same makers as our favourite R/C microcopters, but this time takes a leaf from Mother Nature's design book. Controlled with the same kind of infrared remote and charging system as the Picoo Z's, the flapping wonder is supposed to look and fly like a real bird. Real, hey? I'd say really cybernetic, but what the heck: check out its "realistic flapping motion" in the video.



It looks easier to control than the choppers, but is apparently made to be "ultra tough" in case you still manage some high-speed collisions when playing with it. Available in three colour schemes, it's out now for around US$50. [Geekalerts]