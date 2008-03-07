Hybrid Buses No Match For Punk Kids

San Francisco's Municipal railway has shut down hybrid bus service on two lines that run through housing projects in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighbourhood. Apparently, kids have taken to flipping the power switches located on the outside of the bus—which shuts down radios, lights and makes it impossible to accelerate. They say that service will not be restored until locks can be installed on the power boxes. Locks? Goddammit its a crisis! Why the power switches are located in an open box on the exterior of the bus is beyond me, but it seems that a quick trip to the local Wal-Mart could solve this dilemma right away. [SF Chronicle]