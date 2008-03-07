Husqvarna's Autonomous Solar Powered Lawnmower: Never Mow Again

That neighbour of yours thinks he is so badass with his top-of-the-line riding mower. With the Husqvarna's new autonomous lawn mower, you can sip a beer on your porch and tell your neighbour to suck it while he toils away on his yard. And the best part is that the mower is a solar/electric hybrid — so it will mow your lawn whisper quiet with nearly zero emissions.

If that wasn't enough, the mower will also trim your grass short enough that you don't have to bother with bagging. And when the job is done, it will return to its charging base for around 40 minutes — which is about the same amount of time you will get out of a single charge. It is also capable of mowing around 7500 square feet of grass and it can be programmed to work at certain times or days of the week. Sure, it costs £2000 ($4350), but in the battle for suburban dominance, there is no room for second place. Hit the link to check out the mower in action.

