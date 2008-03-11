Hulu Launch Imminent But Will It Suck/Rock/Matter?

Hulu, the joint NBC/Fox online video service, may very well be launching any minute now, if sudden attention after months in quiet beta is any indication. We reviewed it last November (along with Joost and Miro), and we're still not sold on it. Our last experience was chock-full o' ads and didn't have nearly enough of the Battlestar episodes and SNL sketches we wanted. Still, as long as NBC holds its convenient little grudge against iTunes, it'll have to be a place for us to check for the latest TV shows. The question is, will we go willingly? [Alley Insider; Hulu]