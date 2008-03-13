Hulk Smashes New Movie Trailer

WHAT IS THIS? HULK NEW MOVIE TRAILER? OK, let's see... Uhmmm... Not bad. Hulk likes Ed Norton. BUT HULK HATES BANNER! BANNER IS A PUN*oh, there's Liv. Mmmm... HULK LOVES LIV! OK. More things. Yoga? Wait, WHAT'S THIS PUNY ZEN STUFF! AND WHY BANNER FALLS FROM HELICOPTER!? WHAT? HULK DOESN'T HAVE THAT HIPPIE HAIR! HULK DOESN'T LIKE STUPID TRAILER! WHO DO THEY THINK HULK IS? RINGO STARR? UHMMM... Hulk likes Ringo though. He's nice. And sings like Kermit. And Kermit is green. AND HULK LIKES GREEN! BUT WHO IS THIS BIG GUY? HULK IS CONFUSED! MAYBE HE LIKES TRAILER AFTER ALL! What do you think?

