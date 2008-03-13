How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hulk Smashes New Movie Trailer

WHAT IS THIS? HULK NEW MOVIE TRAILER? OK, let's see... Uhmmm... Not bad. Hulk likes Ed Norton. BUT HULK HATES BANNER! BANNER IS A PUN*oh, there's Liv. Mmmm... HULK LOVES LIV! OK. More things. Yoga? Wait, WHAT'S THIS PUNY ZEN STUFF! AND WHY BANNER FALLS FROM HELICOPTER!? WHAT? HULK DOESN'T HAVE THAT HIPPIE HAIR! HULK DOESN'T LIKE STUPID TRAILER! WHO DO THEY THINK HULK IS? RINGO STARR? UHMMM... Hulk likes Ringo though. He's nice. And sings like Kermit. And Kermit is green. AND HULK LIKES GREEN! BUT WHO IS THIS BIG GUY? HULK IS CONFUSED! MAYBE HE LIKES TRAILER AFTER ALL! What do you think?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Has the trailer convinced you to watch this movie on the big screen? How does it compare to the other mega-movies coming this year? Tell us your opinion in our question of the day. [Defamer]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles