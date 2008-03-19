HULK LIKE OPERATION GAME!

Remember "Operation," that buzzing fishing-for-organs game we played with as kids? Well, Hulk fans will soon be able to dig around inside their hero with a pair of electrified tweezers too, when Hasbro brings out their Hulk-themed version. Clumsy surgical action will make his eyes glow green and he'll howl apparently. What do you think of that, Hulk? HULK WARN YOU, ANESTHETIC BETTER BE REAL STRONG!

Though it sounds painful, we're not totally clear why he's got a teddy bear in one foot, and a rocket in the other. What're your ideas on that, guys?

No info on price or date yet. BUT HULK WANT! [Toyology via Geek alerts]