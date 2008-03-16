How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HTC's Patent Shows New Type of QWERTY Slider

HTC's QWERTY sliders like the Sprint Mogul or AT&T Tilt may work great as a text entry device, but dialing on the touchscreen or even the keyboard sucks a big one. Their latest patent shows a device that combines the texting convenience of a QWERTY keyboard but keeps a dialpad in as well, without having to have extra thickness like the Helio Ocean.

How do they do it? By having the phone slide diagonally into the QWERTY position, then diagonally back into the dialing position. Hopefully, there's also a sliding into the "closed" position where all keys are hidden, but seeing as how the keyboard is larger than the screen, that seems unlikely. Maybe that's why the idea is just a patent now. [UnwiredView]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles