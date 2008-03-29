HTC's Next-Gen TouchFLO Windows Mobile 6.1 Interface In Screenshots

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Boy Genius has details on "Manilla," the code name for HTC's TouchFLO replacement interface coming on some of their Windows Mobile 6.1 smartphones. There's the improved home screen (see above), as well as the improved dialer screens, skinning of the browser and skinning of the comm manager. Our intern tells us that a bunch of these new skins were already seen in gradual updates in some of the newer devices that are out already, such as the Touch Cruise, but "Manilla" seems to be a TouchFLO 2.0 that brings all the updates together. Boy Genius has more. [Boy Genius Report]

