How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HTC Calls Android Phone Dream, Feels Like One Already

More details of HTC's Google phone are emerging, it seems. The handset is to be called "Dream", will be touchscreen and have a large QWERTY keypad. So, what else do we know? And, more importantly, when is it coming out?

Well, the HTC handset is around five inches long and 3 inches wide with a keypad that either slides or swivels out to make emailing, note-taking and writing Web addresses easy. The Internet is navigated via controls below the screen. So, that's just like a generic HTC phone, then.

The source of the current leak, described as "a person close to the situation" (ha!) claims that the handset will be available around the end of the year, although HTC is staying schtumm on the matter. "We cannot comment on this product," their rep said.

HTC will be facing competition from Samsung. The Korean electronics giant is, apparently, wetting its knickers to get its Google phone out before that of HTC. [Yahoo!]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles