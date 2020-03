The specs for HP's 2133 have surfaced and it appears the flagship model for the 8.9" subnotebook will feature a 1.6 GHz Via C7-M processor, 2 GB RAM, 120 GB 7200 RPM HDD, Bluetooth and Windows Vista Business Edition. The cheaper model features a 1.2 GHz processor, 1 GB RAM, no Bluetooth and your choice of Vista Home basic or SuSE Linux. Prices will range from US$549-$749. [Engadget]