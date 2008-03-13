How to Shatter Glass With Your Voice (With the Help of Gadgets)

Ten years of vocal training is a high price to pay just to carry out the party trick of being able to shatter a glass with your yelps, but what if we told you that you could do the same thing with a gadget? All you have to do is take a glass, set it in front of an amp+mic system, and manage to match your singing to the resonance frequency of the glass. Once you do, you'll be out a couple of bucks and your friends will be briefly amused. Of course, if you wanted to do it the old fashioned way, it'll be even more impressive. [Wikihow via Make - Image]