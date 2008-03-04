How To: Power Your Computer With Car Batteries

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Taking a lesson from the Tim Allen school of modding, one man rebuilt his UPS with a bit more kick. Because the UPS was only able to run his RAID-wielding desktop for three minutes before shutting down, he decided to add two 24V car batteries to the equation (the maximum that his UPS could tolerate). The good news: it worked, and will run his computer for an hour plus.

The bad news is that these larger lead acid batteries are not sealed, and will be releasing some not-so-good gases into his computer room. Hit the movie at about halfway for the money shot. [techspot]

