How to Make All of the Phones in Your Office Ring Simultaneously (and Get Away With It)

The guys at Maximum PC have put together a hack using Skype that will allow you to make all of the phones in your office ring simultaneously—and the best part is that you will be able to keep your job when all is said and done. All you need to do in order to pull off this prank is $10 sitting in your Skype account and the time necessary to gather up phone numbers and set up a conference call. Then just start the call and watch the chaos ensue.

With April fools just around the corner, this could be a funny prank if done properly. Plus, Maximum PC is offering up 3 other variants on this trick for those looking to do something even more elaborate—and the best part is that it can be completely anonymous. When the victims glance at their caller id to find out who the asshole is, they will be frustrated to find that the caller is unknown. That means you can quietly take pride in the fact that you are that asshole—without suffering the consequences. [Maximum PC]