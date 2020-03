If you're both cheap and enjoy losing your eye thanks to a flying CD shard, take a look at this home-made USB Cooler. All you have to do is take an old CD, cut it up like a fan, melt it down so you can twist the shards, stick a cork in the middle, hook up a few wires to a little motor, hook that up to a USB port, and you're good to go. If you're really lucky, nothing will happen and you'll get a nice breeze. If you're unlucky, however, say goodbye to your corneas.