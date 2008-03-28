How to Hook Up Your Surround Sound With Flat Speaker Cable

Earlier this month we were horrified to learn that as many as 50% of home theatre buyers are not hooking up their rear surround speakers. For the vast majority of these DIYers, the main culprits were aesthetic issues and/or a lack of knowledge about how to install the speakers properly. One of the easiest ways to get the job done involves using 4-strand flat speaker cable because it doesn't involve tearing holes in the wall, and one strip will drive both surround speakers. But where do you get it and how do you install it?

Fortunately, an online tutorial exists that gives detailed step-by-step instructions on how to accomplish true surround sound with as little difficulty as possible. It also discusses what to buy and where to get it. The final product looks great and it seems to work well—plus it costs under US$60. Hit the link for the complete instructions. [HTIFSC]