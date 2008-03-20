How to Hijack a Fast Food Drive-Thru Frequency

You may or may not remember a video of a hilarious prank pulled a number of years ago involving a bunch of guys hijacking drive-thru window frequencies. Basically, they were able to say whatever they pleased to ordering customers. It is an awesome prank, but just how they managed to pull it off was always somewhat of a mystery...until now. The creators have developed a video that illustrates everything that you need to pull this prank off—including some CB radios and a sacrificial toaster. It may cost you a few bucks, but the small investment pales in comparison to the fun you can have. Check out the video after the break.

[Thanks Brad!]