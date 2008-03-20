How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

How to Hijack a Fast Food Drive-Thru Frequency

You may or may not remember a video of a hilarious prank pulled a number of years ago involving a bunch of guys hijacking drive-thru window frequencies. Basically, they were able to say whatever they pleased to ordering customers. It is an awesome prank, but just how they managed to pull it off was always somewhat of a mystery...until now. The creators have developed a video that illustrates everything that you need to pull this prank off—including some CB radios and a sacrificial toaster. It may cost you a few bucks, but the small investment pales in comparison to the fun you can have. Check out the video after the break.

[Thanks Brad!]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles