How to Get Back to Your Mac For Free

Being able to access your Mac remotely from anywhere in the world would certainly be useful—but I'll be dammed if I am going to fork over US$100 to the .Mac service for the privilege. Fortunately, cheapskates like myself don't have to spend a dime on Back to Your Mac thanks to a simple how-to guide from our friends at Lifehacker.

This solution does not have all of the bells and whistles as BTMM (like encryption options and a near zero configuration set up) but the bottom line is that you will be able to have complete control over your desktop remotely when all is said and done. Hit the link for instructions. [Lifehacker]