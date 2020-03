That headline is one of those insane things you never expect to write, or even read, in your lifetime, but newly restored Houdini movies show that he's the first person EVER to fight a robot on film. If you're at all interested in robots, Houdini, or some combination of the two going at it, get a copy of Houdini: The Movie Star on Amazon. Now, who's the first person to have sex with a robot on film? Charlie Chaplin? [Boing Boing]