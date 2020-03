This is what you do if you think that your Tupperware boxes are too good for food, turn them into home-made synthesizers. Adachi Tomomi has made a bunch of them, including a video synthesiser and a couple of Theremins. Consisting of a simple battery-powered electronic circuit, the synths don't have perfect pitch. The Tomomin (bottom left in the gallery) even has a four-note keyboard, and was made from a bunch of Texas Instrument integrated circuits. [Adachi Tomomi via Make ]