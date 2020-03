You've seen Ben Heck's homemade gaming devices featured here a lot, and there's a reason for it: Adam Frucci loves him. Which is why he slathered much praise on the hardware modder in this Reuters profile. What would you want to know about the guy that turns two handed controllers into one handed ones? How about that he used to work for a sign-making business and doesn't actually play a whole lot of games, despite the love he gives to the accessories. [Reuters]