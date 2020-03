This concept desk looks like standard Ikea fare upon first glance, but a closer examination reveals a recessed middle that's contoured for a custom Samsung laptop to dock into. Once locked in, the laptop keyboard sits flush with the rest of the desk, bringing new meaning to the term desktop PC. A novel idea, but I'd be more sold on the idea if it included connections to external accessories, like hard drives and speakers, when you docked the computer into the desk. [Yanko Design]