Hi Ho Silverlight? Microsoft Windows Mobile Gets PDF and Flash Friendly

Microsoft just signed a deal to licence Adobe's Flash Lite and Reader PDF formats for Windows Mobile. There's no word yet on when this will appear in the operating system itself, but it's a nice show of openness. It also means two things:

1) Microsoft's Flash competitor, Silverlight, may not be cutting the mustard, and this is no way to spur developers.

2) Steve Jobs' allegation that Flash Lite isn't good enough for the iPhone might hold less water, though few would disagree that iPhone quality standards are higher than Windows Mobile's. [InfoWorld]