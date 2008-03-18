How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hi Ho Silverlight? Microsoft Windows Mobile Gets PDF and Flash Friendly

Microsoft just signed a deal to licence Adobe's Flash Lite and Reader PDF formats for Windows Mobile. There's no word yet on when this will appear in the operating system itself, but it's a nice show of openness. It also means two things:
1) Microsoft's Flash competitor, Silverlight, may not be cutting the mustard, and this is no way to spur developers.
2) Steve Jobs' allegation that Flash Lite isn't good enough for the iPhone might hold less water, though few would disagree that iPhone quality standards are higher than Windows Mobile's. [InfoWorld]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles