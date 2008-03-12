Helios Odyssey Media Hub Gets BitTorrent, Emule Downloading

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Helios Odyssey, a 1TB, US$169 storage center for your media files, just got an update for BitTorrent and Emule downloading capability. BitTorrent isn't anything brand new in Network Attached Storage devices such as the Planex and Procare and Jack In The Box, but Emule (something we used before BitTorrent became popular) seems like an interesting addition. Even if you're not using this for its media downloading capabilities, US$169 for 1TB of storage seems like a pretty damn good deal to us. You'll have to pony up another two hundred bones for your own 1TB hard drive to put inside. [Helios Labs]

