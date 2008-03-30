Helio Ocean 2 Hits FCC, First Impression is Same Old Same-Old

The FCC has just leaked this image of Helio's Ocean 2. How do we know that? Well, it's carrying an OZ2 model and OZ was the alternative moniker of the original Helio Ocean. We can't tell much else from the drawing, such as whether the Mark 2 Ocean will have the dual slider of its older brother, but we can see the body design will remain true to the original. However, having been overly impressed by the original, we're sure this baby is going to kick arse whenever it does land. [FCC via Crunch Gear]