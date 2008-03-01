Heated Sleep Suit Uses Same Technology as Spacesuits, for Insomniacs, Not Astronauts

Dutch researchers have come up with a heated sleep suit that could help insomniacs and older people who suffer from disturbed sleeping patterns. A system of micropipes filled with water warms the patient, increasing their body temperature by just 0.4 degrees Celsius. At 35.4ºC, the body shifts from nocturnal wakefulness to a deeper sleep because, scientists believe, that skin temperature affects cells in the hypothalamus of the brain responsible for controlling sleep. As long as it doesn't spring a leak, eh? [Wired]