Designed by Sung-Kyu Nam, the Okids phone can shape-shift from a cell to a heart-shaped game console at a flick of the wrist. It's aimed at five- to six-year-olds, and the heart and pill shapes represent the love you have for Mario and Pac Man children, apparently. The Okids phone-console thingy is a concept and, let's hope it stays that way. [Shiny Shiny]