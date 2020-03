The USB HDD Dock we saw a few months ago just got a USB hub upgrade. Not only does it still take 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SATA drives in the top like a Famicom cartridge, there's an added 4-port USB hub on the front. Because if you're going to take up one of your machine's precious USB ports for something, it's even better when that something gives you 3 extra ports in return. [Brando]