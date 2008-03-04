Hauppauge's New PMP, Named "Hauppage PMP," is as Dull as it Sounds

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hauppage has taken the plunge and moved from making TV adapter cards to making TVs—OK, a personal media player that also has a digital TV tuner built in. It plays MP3 and WAVs and you can watch MPG, VOB and a bunch of AVI formats on its 3.5-inch, 320 x 240 pixel screen. Storage is handled by SD/MMC cards and the four-hour lithium battery means it's good for at least a couple of movies during a flight. Measuring 4.7 x 3.1 x 0.8 inches, its unimaginative styling reminds us of generic '80s electronics, but some people might like that. Announced at CeBIT, it will be available April for around US$230. [Techdigest]

