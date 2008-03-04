Hauppauge's New PMP, Named "Hauppage PMP," is as Dull as it Sounds

Hauppage has taken the plunge and moved from making TV adapter cards to making TVs—OK, a personal media player that also has a digital TV tuner built in. It plays MP3 and WAVs and you can watch MPG, VOB and a bunch of AVI formats on its 3.5-inch, 320 x 240 pixel screen. Storage is handled by SD/MMC cards and the four-hour lithium battery means it's good for at least a couple of movies during a flight. Measuring 4.7 x 3.1 x 0.8 inches, its unimaginative styling reminds us of generic '80s electronics, but some people might like that. Announced at CeBIT, it will be available April for around US$230. [Techdigest]