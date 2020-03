More wireless medical implants mean more ways for criminals to remotely attack people, and now Harvard researchers have proven it's possible to hack a wireless pacemaker/defibrillator with potentially fatal results. Lead scientist William Maisel says such attacks are unlikely, but that might not be the case for long. We know most hackers use their power for good, but it's those bad apples that hack power grids and attack the internet we should be worried about. [NewScientist]