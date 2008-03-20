How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Guitar Hero On Tour for Nintendo DS Controller Revealed

Turns out all those crazy Guitar Hero for DS renders were just about as crazy as the official add-on, with German gaming mag N-Zone.de showing off the wraparound controller in all its glory. It attaches to the back of the DS and has a hand strap so you don't drop the thing while hitting the notes on the right side (with your left hand). You hold the DS like a book and hit the four (not five) frets with your left hand fingers while strumming the touchscreen on the right, giving it as close a "Guitar Hero" feel as you're going to get on the DS. Will you be able to flip the attachment over to the left side in order to do lefty mode? Not sure, but check it out in motion and in a gallery after the jump.

[VideoGamesZone via Neogaf]

27ypnhd13C1F139-A47F-D60A-28E889AF4FACA773gh_on_tour-image0011205858246814gh_on_tour_-image0017

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles