Guitar Hero On Tour for Nintendo DS Controller Revealed

Turns out all those crazy Guitar Hero for DS renders were just about as crazy as the official add-on, with German gaming mag N-Zone.de showing off the wraparound controller in all its glory. It attaches to the back of the DS and has a hand strap so you don't drop the thing while hitting the notes on the right side (with your left hand). You hold the DS like a book and hit the four (not five) frets with your left hand fingers while strumming the touchscreen on the right, giving it as close a "Guitar Hero" feel as you're going to get on the DS. Will you be able to flip the attachment over to the left side in order to do lefty mode? Not sure, but check it out in motion and in a gallery after the jump.

[VideoGamesZone via Neogaf]