I've never got into Guitar Hero, but if you're a fan and fancy a new controller, then here's Nyko's new Front Man for you. Wireless and fully compatible with GH3 (of course) it boasts all the usual control stuff like bidirectional strum bar and durable fret buttons. Plus it comes with interchangeable pick guards in "designer colors". That'll be black, white and shocking pink, then: perfect for those 70's riffs. It's available in the US now for US$49.99. [Ubergizmo]