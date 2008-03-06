G-Shock GW-9200 Riseman Has Everything You Never Needed on a Watch

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Casio's new G-Shock GW-9200 may not have a phone or MP3 player, but that's about all it lacks. With an altimeter, barometer and thermometer, the chunky black plastic timepiece hits the US on June 28 and will cost you around US$230. Full specs are below.

- 6 Band Atomic Time Sync
- Barometer (air pressure range 260 to 1100 hPa)
- Altimeter (-700 to 10000 m)
- Thermometer (-10 ℃ to 60)
- Stopwatch (1 / 100 seconds, 24 hours, with a split)
- World Time (33 world cities, 29 time zones)
- Countdown Timer (24 hours max)
- 5 Alarms (1 with snooze)
- Full auto EL light (with afterlight)
- Tough Solar (large solar charging system)
- Dimensions: 51.0mm × 48.9mm × 15.9mm
- Weight: 60.9g
The version with a Geiger counter is, I assume, coming out at a later date. [My G-Shock]

